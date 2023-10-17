In 2023 Flycon Grove or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Flycon Grove or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Flycon Grove Price starts at 74,629 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at 70,000 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm & 10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the Fascino 125 in 17 colours. Grove has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less