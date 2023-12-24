Saved Articles

Flycon Grove vs White Carbon Motors O3

In 2023 Flycon Grove or White Carbon Motors O3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Grove
Flycon Grove
48 V, 30 Ah
₹74,629*
*Ex-showroom price
O3
White Carbon Motors O3
STD
₹55,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Gear Box
CVT-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
82,72560,847
Ex-Showroom Price
74,62955,900
RTO
5,9703,354
Insurance
2,1261,593
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7781,307

