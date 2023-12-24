In 2023 Flycon Grove or White Carbon Motors O3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2023 Flycon Grove or White Carbon Motors O3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Flycon Grove Price starts at 74,629 (ex-showroom price) whereas the White Carbon Motors O3 Price starts at 55,900 (ex-showroom price).
The range of Grove up to 60-70 km/charge and the O3 has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
White Carbon Motors offers the O3 in 4 colours.
