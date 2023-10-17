Saved Articles

Flycon Grove vs Vespa ZX 125

In 2023 Flycon Grove or Vespa ZX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Grove
Flycon Grove
48 V, 30 Ah
₹74,629*
*Ex-showroom price
ZX 125
Vespa ZX 125
BS6
₹98,911*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
82,7251,17,300
Ex-Showroom Price
74,6291,02,483
RTO
5,9708,198
Insurance
2,1266,619
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7782,521

