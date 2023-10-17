Saved Articles

Flycon Grove vs Vespa Urban Club 125

In 2023 Flycon Grove or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Grove
Flycon Grove
48 V, 30 Ah
₹74,629*
*Ex-showroom price
Urban Club 125
Vespa Urban Club 125
BS6
₹91,259*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
82,7251,08,862
Ex-Showroom Price
74,62994,821
RTO
5,9707,585
Insurance
2,1266,456
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7782,339

