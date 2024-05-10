In 2024 Flycon Grove or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

colours and other specs. Flycon Grove Price starts at Rs. 74,629 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. Grove has a range of up to 60-90 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. Grove vs Sport Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Grove Sport Brand Flycon TVS Price ₹ 74,629 ₹ 59,431 Range 60-90 km/charge - Mileage - 70.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 109.7 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 3-4 Hrs. - Read Less