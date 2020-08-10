Saved Articles

Flycon Grove vs TVS Scooty Zest

In 2023 Flycon Grove or TVS Scooty Zest choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Grove
Flycon Grove
48 V, 30 Ah
₹74,629*
*Ex-showroom price
Scooty Zest
TVS Scooty Zest
Gloss
₹58,460*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
82,72575,617
Ex-Showroom Price
74,62962,980
RTO
5,9705,604
Insurance
2,1265,283
Accessories Charges
01,750
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7781,625

TVS Scooty Zestnull | Petrol | Automatic58,460 - 70,288**Ex-showroom price
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic75,347 - 81,347**Ex-showroom price
Scooty Zest vs Activa 6G

