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HomeCompare BikesGrove vs Scooty Pep Plus

Flycon Grove vs TVS Scooty Pep Plus

In 2026 Flycon Grove or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Flycon Grove Price starts at Rs. 74,629 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. Grove has a range of up to 60-90 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Grove vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Grove Scooty pep plus
BrandFlyconTVS
Price₹ 74,629₹ 65,514
Range60-90 km/charge-
Mileage-50.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.44 kWh-
Engine Capacity-87.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3-4 Hours (100%)-

Filters
Grove
Flycon Grove
48 V, 30 Ah
₹74,629*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
Glossy
₹65,514*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Flycon Grove Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
Seat
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
Alloy WheelsAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
60-70 Km-
Max Speed
25 km66 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Features
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hours (100%)-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
1.44 kWh12 V, 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
82,72576,694
Ex-Showroom Price
74,62965,514
RTO
5,9705,241
Insurance
2,1265,939
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7781,648

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