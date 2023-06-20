In 2023 Flycon Grove or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
Flycon Grove Price starts at 74,629 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at 59,942 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively.
TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours.
Grove has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
