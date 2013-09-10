Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesGrove vs Jupiter

Flycon Grove vs TVS Jupiter

In 2023 Flycon Grove or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Filters
Grove
Flycon Grove
48 V, 30 Ah
₹74,629*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jupiter
TVS Jupiter
STD
₹63,511*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
82,72579,074
Ex-Showroom Price
74,62965,497
RTO
5,9705,806
Insurance
2,1265,322
Accessories Charges
02,449
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7781,699

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiternull | Petrol | Automatic63,511 - 70,511**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125null | Petrol | Automatic78,920 - 88,093**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiternull | Petrol | Automatic63,511 - 70,511**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic75,347 - 81,347**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter vs Activa 6G

Trending bikes

View allPopular Bikes