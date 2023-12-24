Saved Articles

Flycon Grove vs Tunwal Mini Lithino

In 2023 Flycon Grove or Tunwal Mini Lithino choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Grove
Flycon Grove
48 V, 30 Ah
₹74,629*
*Ex-showroom price
Mini Lithino
Tunwal Mini Lithino
Mini Lithino 48V
₹54,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Gear Box
CVT-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
82,72563,509
Ex-Showroom Price
74,62954,990
RTO
5,9703,849
Insurance
2,1264,670
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7781,365

      News