Flycon Grove vs Techo Electra Saathi

In 2023 Flycon Grove or Techo Electra Saathi choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Grove
Flycon Grove
48 V, 30 Ah
₹74,629*
*Ex-showroom price
Saathi
Techo Electra Saathi
STD
₹57,697*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Gear Box
CVT-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
82,72557,697
Ex-Showroom Price
74,62957,697
RTO
5,9700
Insurance
2,1260
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7781,240

