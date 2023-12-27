Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesGrove vs SA 2000

Flycon Grove vs Stella Automobili SA 2000

In 2023 Flycon Grove or Stella Automobili SA 2000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
Grove
Flycon Grove
48 V, 30 Ah
₹74,629*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SA 2000
Stella Automobili SA 2000
STD
₹52,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Gear Box
CVT-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
82,72552,000
Ex-Showroom Price
74,62952,000
RTO
5,9700
Insurance
2,1260
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7781,117

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Driving on the hills is exciting and challenging at the same time. Here are some essential tips to drive in hills.
    Driving in hills can be a lifetime experience but requires sharp attention to detail. Key tips here
    27 Dec 2023
    Delhi woke up to a hazy morning on December 27 as dense fog covered the city leading to low visibility and disruption in traffic causing a delay for commuters. (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
    Dense fog puts brake on traffic in Delhi NCR. How to drive safely in low visibility
    27 Dec 2023
    Motorcycling is not just about honing riding skills, but following some basic afety norms and being a considerate rider as well. Let's take a pledge to be a better motorcyclist in the year 2024.
    New Year 2024 resolution: Let's be a better motorcycle or scooter rider
    26 Dec 2023
    The MHI in its year-end review for 2023 revealed that 11,53,079 electric vehicles were sold in India that benefitted from the FAME II scheme
    Over 5,200 crore disbursed Under FAME II subsidy for electric vehicles: MHI
    26 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The new Tata Safari SUV has been updated in terms of design, features and technology to make it more attractive to wide band of customers.
    2023 Tata Safari review: Old wine in new bottle?
    15 Oct 2023
    Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
    Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
    21 Dec 2023
    Tata Motors has launched the facelift versions of Harrier and Safari SUVs with new design language, loaded with multiple features, technology and enhanced safety.
    Harrier or Safari? Tata's design head explains new design philosophy
    18 Oct 2023
    How To Test And Change Your Car Battery
    How To Test And Change Your Car Battery | All Things Auto
    3 Jul 2023
    View all
     