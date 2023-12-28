Saved Articles

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesGrove vs ETrance

Flycon Grove vs PURE EV ETrance

In 2023 Flycon Grove or PURE EV ETrance choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Filters
Grove
Flycon Grove
48 V, 30 Ah
₹74,629*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
ETrance
PURE EV ETrance
STD
₹51,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Gear Box
CVT-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
82,72551,999
Ex-Showroom Price
74,62951,999
RTO
5,9700
Insurance
2,1260
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7781,117

    Latest News

    Xiaomi has unveiled the SU7 electric sedan on December 28 as its first EV. It is already been pushed into production while the launch of the EV slated for 2025.
    China's smartphone giant Xiaomi's first EV SU7 looks like Porsche, promises even better performance
    28 Dec 2023
    ETrance Plus from PURE EV
    PURE EV launches 'ETrance Plus ' e-scooter priced at 56,999
    17 Aug 2020
    Kia has finally uncovered the much-awaited EV9 pure electric SUV that also gets a sporty GT Line trim.
    Sonet to EV9: Upcoming Kia cars that will launch in 2024
    28 Dec 2023
    A Pure EV electric scooter up in flames in Warangal district of Telangana on April 18.
    After Okinawa, Pure EV also recalls 2,000 electric scooters amid fire incidents
    22 Apr 2022
    In a year filled with launches galore, picking the creme-de-la-creme can be daunting. But a few models were a extra special, and with good reason.
    Year Ender 2023: Five best mass-market cars we drove this year. And what makes them stand out
    28 Dec 2023
    The Ola Electric lineup now comprises only two models - S1 Air and S1 Pro - with the S1 discontinued
    Ola Electric rolls out year-end offers on its S1, S1 Air & S1 Pro electric scooters. Check them out
    28 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Mercedes EQE is the German auto giant's third electric vehicle in India. It offers a range of up to 550 kms in a single charge.
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV first drive review
    29 Sept 2023
    View all
     