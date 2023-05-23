In 2023 Flycon Grove or Okaya EV Faast F2T choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Flycon Grove or Okaya EV Faast F2T choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Flycon Grove Price starts at 74,629 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okaya EV Faast F2T Price starts at 88,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Grove up to 60-70 km/charge and the Faast F2T has a range of up to 80 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less