In 2023 Flycon Grove or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Flycon Grove Price starts at 74,629 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Price starts at 88,166 (ex-showroom price).
The range of Grove up to 60-70 km/charge and the NDS ECO Lio has a range of up to 83 km/charge.
NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio in 7 colours.
