Flycon Grove vs Komaki TN-95

In 2023 Flycon Grove or Komaki TN-95 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, ...Read More

Grove
Flycon Grove
48 V, 30 Ah
₹74,629*
*Ex-showroom price
TN-95
Komaki TN-95
STD
₹98,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Gear Box
CVT-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
82,72598,000
Ex-Showroom Price
74,62998,000
RTO
5,9700
Insurance
2,1260
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7782,106

    The 2023 Komaki TN 95 e-scooter now comes with fire-resistant batteries, anti-skid technology and new accessories as standard
    Updated Komaki TN 95 launched with new features, priced from 1.31 lakh
    27 May 2023
    With the latest update, the Ducati SuperSport has become an even more good-looking motorcycle, courtesy its V4 inspired LED headlamps.
    2022 Ducati SuperSport 950 S road test review: Everyday sportbike
    23 Jun 2022
    The motorcycle will arrive in the US dealerships later this summer.
    Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE limited edition launched: All you need to know
    29 Apr 2022
    On the outside, the QJ Motor's 600RR features a new and sportier design.
    Benelli TNT600i-based sportbike receives new update for 2022
    15 Jun 2022
