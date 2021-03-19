In 2024 Flycon Grove or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, In 2024 Flycon Grove or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Flycon Grove Price starts at 74,629 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki MX3 Price starts at 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Grove up to 60-70 km/charge and the MX3 has a range of up to 85-100 km/charge. Komaki offers the MX3 in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less