Flycon Grove vs Honda XBlade

In 2023 Flycon Grove or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Grove
Flycon Grove
48 V, 30 Ah
₹74,629*
*Ex-showroom price
XBlade
Honda XBlade
Disc
₹78,803*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
82,7251,26,880
Ex-Showroom Price
74,6291,09,264
RTO
5,9708,741
Insurance
2,1268,875
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7782,727

