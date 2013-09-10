Saved Articles

Flycon Grove vs Honda Activa 125

In 2023 Flycon Grove or Honda Activa 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Grove
Flycon Grove
48 V, 30 Ah
₹74,629*
*Ex-showroom price
Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
Drum
₹78,920*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
82,72591,752
Ex-Showroom Price
74,62978,920
RTO
5,9706,814
Insurance
2,1266,018
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7781,972

Popular Comparison with other bikes

TVS Jupiternull | Petrol | Automatic63,511 - 70,511**Ex-showroom price
Honda Activa 125null | Petrol | Automatic78,920 - 88,093**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter vs Activa 125
TVS NTORQ 125null | Petrol | Automatic72,065 - 82,275**Ex-showroom price
Honda Activa 125null | Petrol | Automatic78,920 - 88,093**Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs Activa 125

