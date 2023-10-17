In 2023 Flycon Grove or Hero Xtreme 160R choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Flycon Grove or Hero Xtreme 160R choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Flycon Grove Price starts at 74,629 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at 1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Xtreme 160R engine makes power & torque 15.22 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 160R in 4 colours. Grove has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 47.38 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less