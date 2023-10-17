Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesGrove vs Super Splendor

Flycon Grove vs Hero Super Splendor

In 2023 Flycon Grove or Hero Super Splendor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
Grove
Flycon Grove
48 V, 30 Ah
₹74,629*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
Drum
₹68,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
82,72586,869
Ex-Showroom Price
74,62972,600
RTO
5,9706,108
Insurance
2,1265,856
Accessories Charges
02,305
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7781,867

Trending bikes

View allPopular Bikes