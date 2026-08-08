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HomeCompare BikesGrove vs Maestro Edge 125

Flycon Grove vs Hero Maestro Edge 125

In 2026 Flycon Grove or Hero Maestro Edge 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Flycon Grove Price starts at Rs. 74,629 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power & torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. Grove has a range of up to 60-90 km/charge. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Grove vs Maestro Edge 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Grove Maestro edge 125
BrandFlyconHero
Price₹ 74,629₹ 70,700
Range60-90 km/charge-
Mileage-65 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.44 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124.6 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3-4 Hours (100%)-

Filters
Grove
Flycon Grove
48 V, 30 Ah
₹74,629*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125
Drum BS6
₹70,700*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Flycon Grove Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat
Model Name
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Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
Alloy WheelsAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
60-70 Km
Max Speed
25 km
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Features
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hours (100%)-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
1.44 kWh12 V, 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lead AcidMF
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
82,72586,042
Ex-Showroom Price
74,62971,850
RTO
5,9706,048
Insurance
2,1265,839
Accessories Charges
02,305
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7781,849

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