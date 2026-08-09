In 2026 Flycon Grove or Hero Maestro Edge 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Flycon Grove Price starts at Rs. 74,629 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. Grove has a range of up to 60-90 km/charge. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Grove vs Maestro Edge 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grove
|Maestro edge 110
|Brand
|Flycon
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 74,629
|₹ 62,750
|Range
|60-90 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.44 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|110.9 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours (100%)
|-