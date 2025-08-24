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Flycon Grove vs Hero Glamour

In 2026 Flycon Grove or Hero Glamour choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Flycon Grove Price starts at Rs. 74,629 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Glamour engine makes power & torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. Grove has a range of up to 60-90 km/charge. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Grove vs Glamour Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Grove Glamour
BrandFlyconHero
Price₹ 74,629₹ 81,063
Range60-90 km/charge-
Mileage-65 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.44 kWh-
Engine Capacity-125 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3-4 Hours (100%)-

Filters
Grove
Flycon Grove
48 V, 30 Ah
₹74,629*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Glamour
Hero Glamour
New Drum
₹81,063*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-100/80-18
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
Alloy WheelsAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
60-70 Km-
Max Speed
25 km95 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hours (100%)-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.44 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
82,72593,818
Ex-Showroom Price
74,62981,063
RTO
5,9706,485
Insurance
2,1266,270
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7782,016

Glamour Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Glamourundefined | Petrol | Manual₹81,063 - 84,751**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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