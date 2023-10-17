Saved Articles

Flycon Empire vs Yamaha RayZR 125

In 2023 Flycon Empire or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Empire
Flycon Empire
STD
₹79,900*
*Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125
Yamaha RayZR 125
Drum
₹69,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Gear Box
CVTV-belt automatic
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,66288,063
Ex-Showroom Price
79,90073,330
RTO
06,397
Insurance
3,7625,911
Accessories Charges
02,425
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7981,892

