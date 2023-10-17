In 2023 Flycon Empire or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Flycon Empire or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Flycon Empire Price starts at 79,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at 99,900 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm & 13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. Empire has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 55.42 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less