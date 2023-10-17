In 2023 Flycon Empire or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Flycon Empire or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Flycon Empire Price starts at 79,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at 0.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS @ 6500 rpm & 10.5 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Empire has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less