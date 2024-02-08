In 2024 Flycon Empire or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Flycon Empire Price starts at Rs. 79,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Electric Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
The range of Empire up to 80-100 km/charge and the iQube Electric has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
TVS offers the iQube Electric in 1 colour.
Empire vs iQube Electric Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Empire
|Iqube electric
|Brand
|Flycon
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 79,900
|₹ 1.17 Lakhs
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|5 Hours