Flycon Empire vs TVS Apache RTR 180

In 2023 Flycon Empire or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Empire
Flycon Empire
STD
₹79,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180
BS6
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,6621,32,685
Ex-Showroom Price
79,9001,12,065
RTO
09,731
Insurance
3,7629,129
Accessories Charges
01,760
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7982,851

