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Flycon Empire vs TVS Apache RTR 160

In 2026 Flycon Empire or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Flycon Empire Price starts at Rs. 79,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. Empire has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Empire vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Empire Apache rtr 160
BrandFlyconTVS
Price₹ 79,900₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Range80-100 km/charge-
Mileage-47 kmpl
Battery Capacity60 V-
Engine Capacity-159.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.-

Filters
Empire
Flycon Empire
STD
₹79,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Drum
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Flycon Empire Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-110/80-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy WheelsAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
80-100 Km-
Max Speed
25 Kmph107 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60V/28-30Ah12V / 6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDAHO, LED Headlamp with all time on LED Position Lamp
Battery Type
Lead AcidLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,6621,32,642
Ex-Showroom Price
79,9001,12,190
RTO
08,975
Insurance
3,76211,477
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7982,850

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