In 2023 Flycon Empire or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Flycon Empire Price starts at 79,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at 78,687 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 4 colours. Empire has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The Shine mileage is around 55.0 kmpl.