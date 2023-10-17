Saved Articles

Flycon Empire vs Hero Splendor iSmart

In 2023 Flycon Empire or Hero Splendor iSmart choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Empire
Flycon Empire
STD
₹79,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Splendor iSmart
Hero Splendor iSmart
Drum
₹65,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Gear Box
CVT4 Speed
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,66278,499
Ex-Showroom Price
79,90067,250
RTO
05,380
Insurance
3,7625,869
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7981,687

