In 2023 Flycon Empire or Hero Splendor iSmart choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Flycon Empire Price starts at 79,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at 65,000 (last recorded price).
On the other hand, Splendor iSmart engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours.
Empire has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge.
The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl.
