In 2023 Flycon Empire or Hero Passion Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Flycon Empire or Hero Passion Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Flycon Empire Price starts at 79,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Passion Pro Price starts at 65,740 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Passion Pro engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Empire has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The Passion Pro mileage is around 70 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less