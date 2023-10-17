In 2023 Flycon Empire or Hero Passion Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Flycon Empire or Hero Passion Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Flycon Empire Price starts at 79,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Passion Pro Price starts at 65,740 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Passion Pro engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively.
Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours.
Empire has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge.
The Passion Pro mileage is around 70 kmpl.
