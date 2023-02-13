Saved Articles

Flycon Empire vs Flycon Grove

In 2023 Flycon Empire or Flycon Grove choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, ...Read More

Empire
Flycon Empire
STD
₹79,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Grove
Flycon Grove
48 V, 30 Ah
₹74,629*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.3-4 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,66282,725
Ex-Showroom Price
79,90074,629
RTO
05,970
Insurance
3,7622,126
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7981,778

