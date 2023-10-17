In 2023 Flycon Empire + or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Flycon Empire + or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Flycon Empire + Price starts at 89,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at 69,860 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm & 9.7 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. Empire + has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 52.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less