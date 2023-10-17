In 2023 Flycon Empire + or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Flycon Empire + or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Flycon Empire + Price starts at 89,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm & 13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-X in 3 colours. Empire + has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. The FZ-X mileage is around 48.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less