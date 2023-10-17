Saved Articles

Flycon Empire + vs Yamaha FZS-FI V3

In 2023 Flycon Empire + or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Empire +
Flycon Empire +
60 V, 30 Ah
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
STD
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1500 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,7621,22,926
Ex-Showroom Price
89,9991,04,700
RTO
7,1998,909
Insurance
2,5646,617
Accessories Charges
02,700
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1442,642

