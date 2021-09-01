Saved Articles

Flycon Empire + vs TVS Raider

In 2023 Flycon Empire + or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Empire +
Flycon Empire +
60 V, 30 Ah
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹86,803*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1500 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,7621,03,457
Ex-Showroom Price
89,99989,089
RTO
7,1998,627
Insurance
2,5645,741
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1442,223

