Flycon Empire + vs TVS Jupiter 125

In 2023 Flycon Empire + or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Empire +
Flycon Empire +
60 V, 30 Ah
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125
TVS Jupiter 125
Drum
₹75,625*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1500 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,76287,722
Ex-Showroom Price
89,99975,625
RTO
7,1996,050
Insurance
2,5646,047
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1441,885

