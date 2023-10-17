Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesEmpire + vs Apache RTR 200 4V

Flycon Empire + vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

In 2023 Flycon Empire + or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Filters
Empire +
Flycon Empire +
60 V, 30 Ah
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
Single Channel ABS
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1500 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,7621,48,873
Ex-Showroom Price
89,9991,29,315
RTO
7,19910,345
Insurance
2,5649,213
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1443,199

Trending bikes

View allPopular Bikes