Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesEmpire + vs Apache RTR 180

Flycon Empire + vs TVS Apache RTR 180

In 2023 Flycon Empire + or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
Empire +
Flycon Empire +
60 V, 30 Ah
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180
BS6
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1500 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,7621,32,685
Ex-Showroom Price
89,9991,12,065
RTO
7,1999,731
Insurance
2,5649,129
Accessories Charges
01,760
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1442,851

Trending bikes

View allPopular Bikes