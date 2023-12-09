In 2023 Flycon Empire + or Tunwal Elektrika 60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Flycon Empire + or Tunwal Elektrika 60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Flycon Empire + Price starts at 89,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Elektrika 60 Price starts at 0.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Empire + up to 70-80 km/charge and the Elektrika 60 has a range of up to 70-120 km/charge. Tunwal offers the Elektrika 60 in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less