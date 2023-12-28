In 2023 Flycon Empire + or SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2023 Flycon Empire + or SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Flycon Empire + Price starts at 89,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 Price starts at 85,500 (ex-showroom price). The range of Empire + up to 70-80 km/charge and the Super Eco S 2 has a range of up to 70 -85 km/charge. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco S 2 in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less