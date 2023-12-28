Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesEmpire + vs Super Eco S 2

Flycon Empire + vs SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2

In 2023 Flycon Empire + or SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis ...Read More

Filters
Empire +
Flycon Empire +
60 V, 30 Ah
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Super Eco S 2
SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2
S 2 STD
₹85,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1500 W250 - 1000 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Gear Box
CVT-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,7621,05,000
Ex-Showroom Price
89,9991,05,000
RTO
7,1990
Insurance
2,5640
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1442,256

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Xiaomi has unveiled the SU7 electric sedan on December 28 as its first EV. It is already been pushed into production while the launch of the EV slated for 2025.
    China's smartphone giant Xiaomi's first EV SU7 looks like Porsche, promises even better performance
    28 Dec 2023
    Kia has finally uncovered the much-awaited EV9 pure electric SUV that also gets a sporty GT Line trim.
    Sonet to EV9: Upcoming Kia cars that will launch in 2024
    28 Dec 2023
    In a year filled with launches galore, picking the creme-de-la-creme can be daunting. But a few models were a extra special, and with good reason.
    Year Ender 2023: Five best mass-market cars we drove this year. And what makes them stand out
    28 Dec 2023
    Ather 450X Apex will get cosmetic upgrades as well.
    Ather 450 Apex to launch on 6th January, deliveries in March'24
    28 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.89 crore (ex-showroom). The supercar is capable of churning out a staggering 1,000 bhp of power.
    Watch: Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid supercar launched in India. Check what is so special
    7 Dec 2023
    Kia will open the bookings for the 2024 Sonet facelift SUV from December 20. The Nexon, Brezza rival is expected to be launched some time in January next year.
    Kia Sonet facelift SUV first look: Safer, sportier and ready to challenge rivals
    14 Dec 2023
    Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
    Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
    21 Dec 2023
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    View all
     