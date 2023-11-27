Saved Articles

Flycon Empire + vs PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

In 2023 Flycon Empire + or PURE EV Epluto 7G Max choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Empire +
Flycon Empire +
60 V, 30 Ah
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Epluto 7G Max
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1500 W2200 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Gear Box
CVT-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.4-5 Hrs
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,7621,19,517
Ex-Showroom Price
89,9991,14,999
RTO
7,1990
Insurance
2,5644,518
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1442,568

