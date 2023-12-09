Saved Articles

Flycon Empire + vs Okinawa Ridge

In 2023 Flycon Empire + or Okinawa Ridge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Empire +
Flycon Empire +
60 V, 30 Ah
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Ridge
Okinawa Ridge
Plus
₹61,791*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1500 W1700 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Gear Box
CVT-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,76261,791
Ex-Showroom Price
89,99961,791
RTO
7,1990
Insurance
2,5640
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1441,328

