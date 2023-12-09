In 2023 Flycon Empire + or Okinawa Lite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2023 Flycon Empire + or Okinawa Lite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Flycon Empire + Price starts at 89,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Lite Price starts at 63,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of Empire + up to 70-80 km/charge and the Lite has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Okinawa offers the Lite in 5 colours. ...Read More Read Less