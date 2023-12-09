Saved Articles

Flycon Empire + vs Hop Electric LEO

In 2024 Flycon Empire + or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Empire +
Flycon Empire +
60 V, 30 Ah
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
LEO
Hop Electric LEO
Basic
₹72,818*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
1500 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Gear Box
CVT-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.2 Hours 45 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,76272,818
Ex-Showroom Price
89,99972,818
RTO
7,1990
Insurance
2,5640
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1441,565

