Flycon Empire + vs Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

In 2023 Flycon Empire + or Hero Xtreme 160R 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
Empire +
Flycon Empire +
60 V, 30 Ah
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Xtreme 160R 4V
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
STD
₹1.27 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1500 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Gear Box
CVT-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,7621,49,658
Ex-Showroom Price
89,9991,27,300
RTO
7,19911,684
Insurance
2,56410,674
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1443,216

