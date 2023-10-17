Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesEmpire + vs Glamour

Flycon Empire + vs Hero Glamour

In 2023 Flycon Empire + or Hero Glamour choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
Empire +
Flycon Empire +
60 V, 30 Ah
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Glamour
Hero Glamour
Drum
₹70,716*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1500 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,76286,924
Ex-Showroom Price
89,99974,900
RTO
7,1995,992
Insurance
2,5646,032
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1441,868

Trending bikes

View allPopular Bikes