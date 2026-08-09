In 2026 Flycon Bright or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Flycon Bright Price starts at Rs. 80,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. Bright has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
Bright vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison